28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Monday, January 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 4, 2021

GAC Opens Hamburg Office

Thies Holm is heading up GAC’s latest new company, GAC Germany (Photo: GAC)

Thies Holm is heading up GAC’s latest new company, GAC Germany (Photo: GAC)

The GAC Group said Monday it has opened a new office just north of Hamburg to provide support for some of the 14,000+ vessels that call at German ports every year.

Headed by Thies Holm, GAC Germany will offer ship agency, husbandry, bunker fuels, dry dock and other services, working alongside the group’s ship spares logistics specialist, GAC Marine Logistics GmbH, which has been operating at the port since 2014.

Group Vice President, Europe & Africa, Thomas Okbo said, “With the establishment of GAC Germany, we are ensuring that the total service we offer customers throughout northern Europe is ready and robust. Shipowners and operators in the energy, dry and liquid bulk, automotive and other sectors will benefit from our increased presence.”

Related News

Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 © Surapol Usanakul / Adobe Stock

No UK Port Problems So Far for Jaguar Land Rover

 (Photo: Interlake Holding Company)

Interlake Acquires Two Great Lakes Vessels

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Inventory Control Specialist

● Kitsap Transit ● Bremerton, Washington, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int