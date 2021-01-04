GAC Opens Hamburg Office

The GAC Group said Monday it has opened a new office just north of Hamburg to provide support for some of the 14,000+ vessels that call at German ports every year.

Headed by Thies Holm, GAC Germany will offer ship agency, husbandry, bunker fuels, dry dock and other services, working alongside the group’s ship spares logistics specialist, GAC Marine Logistics GmbH, which has been operating at the port since 2014.

Group Vice President, Europe & Africa, Thomas Okbo said, “With the establishment of GAC Germany, we are ensuring that the total service we offer customers throughout northern Europe is ready and robust. Shipowners and operators in the energy, dry and liquid bulk, automotive and other sectors will benefit from our increased presence.”