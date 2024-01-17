Subscribe
Van Oord Contracted to Build FSRU Jetty in Germany

January 17, 2024

Source: Van Oord
Van Oord has been contracted by FSRU Wilhelmshaven, a joint venture between ENGIE and Tree Energy Solution (TES) to construct a Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany.

Responsibility for the operation of the second FSRU-Project in Wilhelmshaven lies with the state-owned Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), which is implementing – together with its partners TES and Engie – one of the priority projects backed by Germany’s LNG Acceleration law, passed in May 2022. This law aims to plug the supply gap and bolster Germany’s energy security.

Van Oord is responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. Leveraging its experience in dredging, infrastructure and offshore energy, Van Oord is fully mobilized to ensure the successful implementation of the project within an ambitious timeline.

To expedite the process, monopiles are used as the foundation for the jetty. Van Oord is installing 10 monopiles, including scour protection. The foundations are equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture. In addition, a trailing suction hopper dredger is being deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin.            

LNG Dredging FSRU Infrastructure

