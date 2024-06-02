Onne Multipurpose Terminal Welcomes its Largest Container Ship

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Nigeria, has handled the Kota Cempaka – the largest container vessel to conduct full operations in Eastern Nigeria.

Operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), the 300-meter, 6,660-TEU capacity ship loaded and discharged a total of 2,000 TEUs during its call at OMT. PIL plans to deploy vessels of similar size in the region on a regular basis.

In a ceremony commemorating the vessel’s arrival, Jacob Gulmann, OMT managing director, highlighted the terminal’s facilities and equipment, along with the 750-meter deep-water berths. The terminal has two mobile harbor cranes with Navis and SAP powering its operations.

“We are proud of this latest achievement, which is a testament to the company’s rapid growth as a major container terminal operator in Nigeria. Commencing operations in 2021, OMT has contributed to reducing vessel waiting times in Onne Port while doubling container capacity and enhancing competition for the benefit of all customers,” said Gulmann.



