Subscribe
Search

Onne Multipurpose Terminal Welcomes its Largest Container Ship

June 2, 2024

Source: ICTSI
Source: ICTSI

Onne Multipurpose Terminal (OMT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) operation in Nigeria, has handled the Kota Cempaka – the largest container vessel to conduct full operations in Eastern Nigeria.

Operated by Pacific International Lines (PIL), the 300-meter, 6,660-TEU capacity ship loaded and discharged a total of 2,000 TEUs during its call at OMT. PIL plans to deploy vessels of similar size in the region on a regular basis.

In a ceremony commemorating the vessel’s arrival, Jacob Gulmann, OMT managing director, highlighted the terminal’s facilities and equipment, along with the 750-meter deep-water berths.  The terminal has two mobile harbor cranes with Navis and SAP powering its operations.

“We are proud of this latest achievement, which is a testament to the company’s rapid growth as a major container terminal operator in Nigeria. Commencing operations in 2021, OMT has contributed to reducing vessel waiting times in Onne Port while doubling container capacity and enhancing competition for the benefit of all customers,” said Gulmann.

Ports Infrastructure Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Source: Ports of Indiana

Over $77 Million in Projects Underway at Lake Michigan...
(Photo: DP World)

DP World Opens New Sites in Romania
(Photo: Port of Halifax)

Port of Halifax Adds New Electric Gantry Cranes
(Photo: Cavotec)

Cavotec Inks Service Deal with Port of Salalah
© yuchen / Adobe Stock

ICTSI Invests in New Southern Luzon Gateway
(Photo: Brandon Giles / USCG)

Insurance Coverage and the Key Bridge Collape

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Onne Multipurpose Terminal Welcomes its Largest Container Ship

Onne Multipurpose Terminal Welcomes its Largest Container Ship

Extreme Asian Heat Spurs LNG Demand Ahead of Summer Months

Extreme Asian Heat Spurs LNG Demand Ahead of Summer Months

RWE to Explore Creation of Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Hub with Swedish Port

RWE to Explore Creation of Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Hub with Swedish Port

Singapore's Tuas Port to Add Three More Berths

Singapore's Tuas Port to Add Three More Berths

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News