OMSA's Aaron Smith Reflects on Offshore Wind Development Pause

January 21, 2025

Aaron Smith (c) OMSA
Aaron Smith (c) OMSA

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) views President Trump’s Presidential Memorandum to pause offshore wind development projects as a critical opportunity to reassess the industry’s direction.

While offshore wind offers tremendous potential for economic growth and job creation in the U.S., OMSA agrees that over-reliance on foreign renewable energy companies, foreign vessels, and foreign mariners to build American offshore wind farms undermines these benefits and is deeply problematic.

“The offshore oil industry was born in South Louisiana, with OMSA members serving as the critical link between energy production and America, and for over 70-years, our vessels and crews have supported offshore oil development, driving economic growth and providing good-paying jobs to hard-working Americans,” said Aaron Smith, President of OMSA. “When the offshore wind industry emerged, we welcomed it as a new opportunity to expand the use of our U.S.-built, crewed, and owned vessels, leveraging the same expertise and resources we’ve honed in the oil and gas industry.”

Despite its promise, the offshore wind industry today is falling short of its potential to drive American job growth. Smith continues, “We continue to believe that offshore wind can be an incredible economic driver, creating thousands of good-paying American jobs - yet many high-quality jobs are being outsourced to foreign mariners on vessels built overseas, in countries like China, while American vessels and workers are overlooked.
This trend not only weakens the economic impact of offshore wind projects but also hinders the long-term development of a self-reliant, American-driven renewable energy industry.

“We view this pause in offshore wind development as a critical moment to reset the industry’s priorities,” said Smith. “By addressing these systemic issues, we have an opportunity to ensure that offshore wind is delivering on its promise by creating jobs for American mariners, supporting U.S. shipyards, and reinvesting in the American economy.”

OMSA stands ready to work alongside policymakers and industry leaders to build a stronger, fairer and more sustainable offshore wind industry that truly puts America first.

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

U.S.-Flag 2024 Cargo on Lakes Down 6.3 PCT

Suez Chair: Canal Expansion to be operational Q1 2025

ABS grants AiP for HD KSOE's Hydrogen Vacuum Insulation System

ESAB Reminder for AWS Scholarship Application Deadline

