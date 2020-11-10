28810 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 10, 2020

OMNI Launches Asset Integrity Management Software

William McLean, OMNI, Director

William McLean, OMNI, Director

OMNI (an ICR company) launched a new digital full lifecycle asset integrity management solution designed to enable companies to manage, predict, plan and optimize their asset integrity management programs. 

Unique features built throughout the software include automation, operational tracking and a communications hub for digital collaboration and to drive efficiencies. The current suite of modules includes Risk Based Inspection (RBI), Anomaly, and Repair - with the addition of Workpack and Inspection modules due to be completed first half of 2021.

“We have built the OMNI software with Insiso - our software developer - who have vast experience in AI and IoT (Internet of Things), together with data scientists and a Silicon Valley expert to hone a next-generation User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)," said William McLean, Director, OMNI. "We’ve taken that combined knowledge and converted it into a useful solution for operators, allowing them to extend the life of their assets and plan better in a simple to use system providing resilience, speed and accuracy.

Related News

© Stphanie / Adobe Stock

In Beirut Port, All of Lebanon’s Ills Are Laid Bare

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Christine Spiten - a passion for ocean #ACTION. Photo Courtesy Norhipping

Interview: Christine Spiten, WWF & Cleaning Up Ocean Plastics

 Dwight Collins (Photo: JAXPORT)

JAXPORT Hires Collins as Security Director

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int