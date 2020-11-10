OMNI Launches Asset Integrity Management Software

OMNI (an ICR company) launched a new digital full lifecycle asset integrity management solution designed to enable companies to manage, predict, plan and optimize their asset integrity management programs.

Unique features built throughout the software include automation, operational tracking and a communications hub for digital collaboration and to drive efficiencies. The current suite of modules includes Risk Based Inspection (RBI), Anomaly, and Repair - with the addition of Workpack and Inspection modules due to be completed first half of 2021.

“We have built the OMNI software with Insiso - our software developer - who have vast experience in AI and IoT (Internet of Things), together with data scientists and a Silicon Valley expert to hone a next-generation User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI)," said William McLean, Director, OMNI. "We’ve taken that combined knowledge and converted it into a useful solution for operators, allowing them to extend the life of their assets and plan better in a simple to use system providing resilience, speed and accuracy.