Subscribe
Search

Odfjell Completes Terminal Expansion in Houston

March 4, 2024

(Photo: Odfjell Terminals US)
(Photo: Odfjell Terminals US)

Odfjell Terminals US (OTUS) reports it has completed the construction and commissioning of its Bay 13 at the Houston Terminal (OTH), adding nine new tanks, with a combined capacity of 204,000 barrels. 

The new tanks are a combination of stainless steel and carbon steel, and each tank has been engineered with positive pressure systems and full automation, Odfjell said. The newly commissioned bay is specifically designed for the storage needs of specialty chemical products, the company added.

"As we continue to invest in our assets, we are proud to have developed a new tank bay that will set the standard for our business with state of the art automation and controls with enhanced operating flexibility that prioritizes both environmental sustainability and operational efficiency,” CEO of OTUS, John Blanchard, said.  

Tankers Ports North America Infrastructure Terminals Americas Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© scandamerican / Adobe Stock

US Gulf Coast Fuel Oil Imports Hit Five-year Low
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Expanding Rail Capacity
(Photo: St. Louis Regional Freightway)

Herculaneum Port Site Cleared for Redevelopment as...
(Image: Crowley)

New Agreement to Kickstart Salem Offshore Wind Terminal
(Image: Carnival Corporation)

Carnival Announces Pier Extension in The Bahamas
(Photo: Inland and Coastal Marina Systems)

New Breakwater Installed to Support CTVs Berthing at Port...

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say
Fernstrum

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Brazil Prosecutors Want Blasting at Paranagua Port Halted

Brazil Prosecutors Want Blasting at Paranagua Port Halted

SSA Marine Adds First Electric Forklift in Port of San Diego

SSA Marine Adds First Electric Forklift in Port of San Diego

Greece Launches Tender for Stake Sale in Lavrion Port

Greece Launches Tender for Stake Sale in Lavrion Port

Egypt's Non-oil Business Sector Hurt by Suez Canal Disruption

Egypt's Non-oil Business Sector Hurt by Suez Canal Disruption

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News