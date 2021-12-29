28939 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 29, 2021

Odfjell Builds New Tank Bay at Odfjell Terminal Houston

Photo courtesy Odfjell

Photo courtesy Odfjell

Odfjell is constructing a new tank bay at Odfjell Terminal Houston (OTH), continuing to expand and invest in its terminals platform to support ongoing regional growth in the chemical industry.

The company is investing in and expanding its terminals platform with the addition of a new, modern, automated tank bay. Bay 13 at Odfjell Terminals Houston (OTH) will increase capacity by approximately 9% to 413,400 cubic meters (cbm). The expansion project is consistent with OTH's strategy of positioning itself for healthy demand for storage capacity in the specialty/petrochemical industry in the US Gulf Coast region, where OTH has been operating at or near full capacity for years.

Bay 13's nine new tanks will be comprised of a mix of stainless steel and carbon-steel, with a total capacity of 32,400 cbm. The new tanks will allow OTH to relocate and consolidate products of existing customers and optimize the use of its current storage capacity for new customers and products.

The tank bay will be highly automated, requiring less manual intervention, and will benefit from the ongoing Digital Transformation Program, which includes an advanced ERP system and automated control systems.

Bulk chemicals, including intermediate and specialty chemical products exports in the US Gulf are expected to increase by 2.3 million metric tonnes by 2024, while import volumes are expected to increase by 389,000 metric tonnes by 2030. As a result, storage demand is expected to rise and the development of Bay 13 will assist in further optimizing OTH and allow Odfjell Terminals to support industry growth for new and existing customers.

Odfjell Terminals Houston (OTH), is owned by the Joint Venture Odfjell Terminals US which is owned 51% by Odfjell SE and 49% by Northleaf Capital Partners. Read more about Odfjell Terminals here.  

Photo courtesy Odfjell 

