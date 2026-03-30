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Ocean Network Express Secures 30% Stake in Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal

March 30, 2026

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the signing of a share purchase agreement for a 30% stake in Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal Limited (HLT) located in Laem Chabang, Thailand.

HLT is an integral part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor and serves as a strategic gateway in Southeast Asia. As the leading deep-water terminal operator in Laem Chabang Port, HLT runs the highly automated Terminal D, along with Terminals C1&C2 and A3.

This acquisition secures long-term access to competitive terminal capacity, further strengthening our presence in ONE’s key strategic market.


The share purchase is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Terminal Stakeholder

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