Ocean Network Express Secures 30% Stake in Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the signing of a share purchase agreement for a 30% stake in Hutchison Laemchabang Terminal Limited (HLT) located in Laem Chabang, Thailand.

HLT is an integral part of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor and serves as a strategic gateway in Southeast Asia. As the leading deep-water terminal operator in Laem Chabang Port, HLT runs the highly automated Terminal D, along with Terminals C1&C2 and A3.

This acquisition secures long-term access to competitive terminal capacity, further strengthening our presence in ONE’s key strategic market.





The share purchase is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.