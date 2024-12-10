Subscribe
Ocean Exploration taps Leeway Marine to Manage Ship

December 10, 2024

The EV Nautilus (c) Ocean Exploration
The Ocean Exploration Trust (OET) has selected LeeWay Marine to step into the vital role of vessel manager.

LeeWay will be responsible for crewing the vessel and overseeing the technical support and operational planning required to complete the critical missions scheduled for their Exploration Vessel Nautilus (E/V Nautilus).

Established by American oceanographer Dr. Robert Ballard, best known for discovering “black smoker” hydrothermal vents and the final resting place of R.M.S. Titanic, OET makes ocean exploration possible, providing hands-on and remote learning opportunities for scientists, educators, and students that ultimately foster significant discoveries in the fields of geology, biology, archeology, and chemistry.

“The Ocean Exploration Trust is thrilled to partner with LeeWay Marine, whose proven expertise and innovative leadership will ensure the E/V Nautilus remains at the forefront of ocean exploration,” said Allison Fundis, Chief Operating Officer for OET, noting that LeeWay will manage all technical aspects of the vessel, including planned maintenance, drydocking, defect maintenance, and capital improvements. “This collaboration enhances our operational capabilities and strengthens our mission to explore and share the mysteries of our ocean. We look forward to a bright future of exploration and discovery together.”

Founded in 2015, shipowner and operator LeeWay Marine was established by a group of former Navy professionals who saw a gap in the private marine and ocean sector that their vast experience could fill. While the team operates their own fleet of vessels, they have quickly cemented their reputation as methodical mission planners and vessel managers – a well-defined business need in the industry.

“OET is widely regarded as the pinnacle of excellence when it comes to ocean exploration,” says Greg Veinott, Vice President, Business Operations & Programs, LeeWay Marine. “It is an honour to be entrusted with vessel management services for E/V Nautilus – and we recognize and appreciate the opportunities this partnership could lend to our current clients as a platform for charter in the Western Pacific.”

In the last several years LeeWay has made good on their target to expand their global reach, with operations in six different countries – helping to establish new partnerships focusing on technology development and integration.

LeeWay will begin vessel management on December 13 to support OET’s upcoming 2025 expeditions which include destinations such as Guam, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Solomon Islands. These missions, prioritizing education, diversity, and inclusion, are      co-developed with local communities to heed the call for greater understanding around ocean changes, facilitating knowledge transfer, and amplifying new discoveries that will help inform future conservation and resource management decisions.

