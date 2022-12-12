Subscribe
Search

North P&I Launches Mobile App to ease Evidence Gathering

December 12, 2022

“Once the facts are known, they can be used to demonstrate compliance or determine liability, but also to learn and help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” said Mike Salthouse, Global Director (Claims), North. “Establishing what really happened and how it happened is critical and, as well as making it easier for mariners to fulfil evidence-gathering duties, The MRCE Handbook app will also help to base safety recommendations on more accurate evidence." Photo courtesy North P
“Once the facts are known, they can be used to demonstrate compliance or determine liability, but also to learn and help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future,” said Mike Salthouse, Global Director (Claims), North. “Establishing what really happened and how it happened is critical and, as well as making it easier for mariners to fulfil evidence-gathering duties, The MRCE Handbook app will also help to base safety recommendations on more accurate evidence." Photo courtesy North P
“Evidence that is gathered and preserved at the time of the incident is invaluable to the resolution of claims and disputes,” said Colin Gillespie, Director (Loss Prevention), North. “Using digital tools to streamline its collection helps with speed and accuracy, making it more likely that a comprehensive and objective record of events is established. Timely collection reinforces the value of evidence, both for pursuing and defending claims.” Photo courtesy North P&I
“Evidence that is gathered and preserved at the time of the incident is invaluable to the resolution of claims and disputes,” said Colin Gillespie, Director (Loss Prevention), North. “Using digital tools to streamline its collection helps with speed and accuracy, making it more likely that a comprehensive and objective record of events is established. Timely collection reinforces the value of evidence, both for pursuing and defending claims.” Photo courtesy North P&I

A new mobile app from North P&I is designed to make collecting evidence on incidents faster, easier and more accurate while enhancing reporting consistency in future claims. ‘The MRCE Handbook’ app from North is aimed to help senior officers, surveyors and shore-based technical and marine personnel gather evidence quickly and efficiently, using standardised formats on mobile phones and tablets.

The MRCE Handbook app has been developed by North’s in-house Loss Prevention Team using proven methodologies established in The Mariner’s Role in Collecting Evidence Handbook. Published by North, the source Handbook outlines the most commonly occurring incidents and accidents on board ship, offering evidence collection checklists for each. It is widely regarded as a leading reference guide for seafarers.

The MRCE Handbook app is available 24/7, allowing users to generate a checklist based on the types of incident, available evidence and to upload information on each checklist item - online and offline - to generate a standardised report to share with the shipowner or manager. Users can also save incomplete checklists and return to them later to finish the job.

Technology Insurance Marine Insurance

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
(Image: Korean Register)

KR Unveils Port State Control Mobile App

Harlem Rocket to Collaborate with Raymarine
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Debuts Zero-emissions Top Picks
Image courtesy Bluebridge

StraitNZ Bluebridge Opts for Hogia Ferry Systems
© Aart van Bezooijen / MarineTraffic.com

Decarbonization Group Seeks Proposals for Carbon Capture...


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News