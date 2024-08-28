NOLA Terminal Hires Turkmen as Business Development Manager

NOLA Terminal announced it has hired Taylor S. Turkmen as its new business development manager.

NOLA Terminal is building a facility at milepost 59 on the Mississippi River to offer a range of logistical connectivity, handling and storage options.

Turkmen, a New Orleans native, attended Ursuline Academy and began her collegiate journey at Louisiana State University. In December 2015, she earned her bachelor’s degree from The University of New Orleans. Since 2017, Turkmen has gained extensive experience in the wine and spirits industry, working as a sales consultant for two of the largest distributors in the region.

Although new to the maritime transportation industry, Turkmen is eager to bring her influence to the NOLA Terminal team. She is focused on building strong customer relationships that will ensure the terminal’s long-term success.

“I’m thrilled to join NOLA Terminal and contribute to its growth,” Turkmen said. “My goal is to establish strong partnerships that benefit both NOLA Terminal and its customers. I’m passionate about understanding and meeting customer needs, and I’m excited to help NOLA Terminal become a leader in the industry.”

NOLA Terminal CEO Brian Miles said, “We are very pleased to add Taylor to the NOLA Terminal family. Her enthusiasm to learn our business and tackle all challenges that come with it is very refreshing."