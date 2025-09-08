NGOs Again Urge EU to Stop Unweaned Calf Transport by Sea

A joint letter has been sent to EU Animal Welfare Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi urging the Commission to halt the transport of unweaned calves from Ireland to France by roro ferry.

It follows a similar letter sent in February.

In 2022 the European Commission conducted an audit into the export of unweaned calves from Ireland to France and concluded that these journeys breach Regulation EC1/2005 on the protection of animals during long distance transport, because the feeding requirements were not being met.

Unweaned calves should be fed after nine hours if necessary or after a maximum of 19 hours. During this point the calves are on the ferry, and it is not possible for them to be given milk or milk replacer, says one of the letter signatories Caroline Rowley, Director, Ethical Farming Ireland.

“Rather bizarrely the Irish Authorities’ interpretation of the law is that there is no requirement to feed the calves at all, only if it is necessary to not cause harm and suffering. Depriving a 15-day-old animal of feed for more than 24 hours whilst dealing with the stresses of long distance transport will clearly cause harm and suffering. If 15-day-old puppies were treated this way there would be public uproar and rightly so,” says Rowley.

Ireland has sent over 400,000 calves on roros to France since the Commission 2023 audit report said that the trade breaches Regulation 1/2005.

Rowley said: “A trial was conducted by Teagasc with a truck with a feeding system transporting calves from Ireland to the Netherlands in October 2023, but it was not successful. Not all the feeders were working, and it was not possible to tell which calves had received feed or not. The truck driver had to crawl around on the truck floor contending with seven-meter-high waves. It’s a ridiculous idea.”

The trial bore little relation to commercial journeys, where around 300 calves are transported on three decks of a livestock vehicle, she says. In the trial just 38 calves were fed and all were placed in the bottom deck, as this was the only location deemed reasonably safe for personnel access during the ferry crossing. The paper states: “The practical use of the on-board feeding system was difficult, perhaps even impossible in its current form within the context of transport by sea and the variability of real-life sea conditions.”

Teagasc has recently published a tender for the design and supply of an on-truck calf feeding system; the expected time for completion is two years.

During this time a further 400,000 unweaned calves could be transported.

The letter is signed by:

Anima International: Kirsty Henderson President

Animal Justice Project: Claire Palmer MSc Zoology Director

Animal Law Italia: Alessandro Ricciuti CEO

Caring Vets: Nicole de Schwartz, President

Compassion In World Farming: Peter Stevenson OBE Chief Policy Advisor

Deutscher Tierschutzbund e.V: Thomas Schröder President

Dier&Recht: Frederieke Schouten CEO and Veterinarian

Dierenbescherming: Ellen Bien, CEO

Djurskyddet Sverige: (Animal Welfare Sweden) Åsa Hagelstedt Secretary General

Dyrevernalliansen: (Norwegian Animal Protection Alliance) Anton Krag CEO and Zoologist

Dzīvnieku Brīvība: (Animal Freedom Association) Katrīna Krīgere, CEO

Ethical Farming Ireland: Caroline Rowley Director

Eyes on Animals: Lesley Moffat, Director

Four Paws: Joe Moran Director FOUR PAWS Belgium

Hellenic Animal Welfare Federation: Irini Molfessi Chair of the Board

L214: Brigitte Githiere

La Fondation Droit Animal, Éthique et Sciences: Louis Schweitzer President

LAV: Lorenza Bianchi Head of Food Transition

Project 1882: Benny Andersson CEO

SEY Animal Welfare Finland: Pihla Markkola Head Expert (Farm Animals)

The Swedish Society for the Protection of Animals: Lillemor Wodmar President

Una Terra Foundation: Ervin Nagy President

Welfarm: Ghislain Zuccolo Directeur Général

World Animal Protection: Roger Pettersson CEO World Animal Protection Sweden

World Animal Protection Danmark: Mette Gervin Damsgaard Poltisk Chef/Director of Advocacy

World Animal Protection Netherlands: Julia Bakker Programmamanager Food Systems



