28794 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 21, 2020

OSM Nears Deal to Acquire SeaTeam

© photobar / Adobe Stock

© photobar / Adobe Stock

Norway-based ship management company OSM Maritime said Monday that it is nearing a deal to acquire Singapore-headquartered competitor SeaTeam Management from Frontline Ltd and Golden Ocean Group Limited.

The acquisition, which is in final negotiations and remains subject to definitive documentation, is expected to be completed within the next 30 days, OSM said.

“We look forward to finalizing our agreement with Frontline and Golden Ocean, after engaging in a very constructive dialogue,” said Tommy Olofsen, chair of OSM Maritime. “OSM’s leading market position will be further enhanced by the addition of SeaTeam’s highly qualified personnel, and we are pleased to strengthen our relationship with one of the world’s largest shipping groups in the process.”

SeaTeam currently provides ship management to a fleet of 51 ships.

“The acquisition of SeaTeam will further reinforce OSM’s position in Asia, where more than 100 vessels will be managed out of Singapore. OSM will thereby have two equal and highly competent management organisations in northern Europe and Singapore respectively, servicing its customers in these regions,” said Bjoern Sprotte, CEO of OSM Maritime.

“This transaction demonstrates Frontline’s ongoing commitment to maintaining a lean organization without diminishing the earning capability of our tanker fleet,” said Robert Hvide Macleod, CEO of Frontline.  “We have a strong, trusting relationship with OSM and are very comfortable putting the ship management of our fleet in their capable hands. The addition of the SeaTeam’s personnel to OSM will also ensure the transition is seamless to us.”

“With OSM taking over our in-house ship management, this allows us to consolidate our ship management services which support our low-cost operating model and continue to deliver on our strategy of focusing on our core business of owning and managing modern large-sized dry bulk vessels,” said Ulrik Anderson, CEO of Golden Ocean.

Related News

© masterskuz55 / Adobe Stock

Is China Really on Pace to Help US Soybeans Set New Export Records?

 Photo: JSC Shipyard Yantar

Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

 Image: NYK

NYK Intros World’s 1st Onboard Digital Currency

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 © sedsembak / Adobe Stock

Webinar: Floating Production Forecasts & Analysis

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int