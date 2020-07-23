C-Job Naval Architects to Open Poland Office

The Netherlands based ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects said it will open an office in Gdansk, Poland this July.

The Gdansk office will pursue new markets particularly in the Baltic and Scandinavian region, with a particular focus on functional and detail design as well as retrofits and laser scanning, the company said. The new office will be spearheaded by general manager Slawomir Graban.

C-Job currently has seven offices worldwide with its headquarters on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Earlier this year the ship design company opened a dedicated branch office in Athens, Greece.