28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 23, 2020

C-Job Naval Architects to Open Poland Office

Slawomir Graban (Photo: C-Job Naval Architects)

Slawomir Graban (Photo: C-Job Naval Architects)

The Netherlands based ship design and engineering company C-Job Naval Architects said it will open an office in Gdansk, Poland this July.

The Gdansk office will pursue new markets particularly in the Baltic and Scandinavian region, with a particular focus on functional and detail design as well as retrofits and laser scanning, the company said. The new office will be spearheaded by general manager Slawomir Graban.

C-Job currently has seven offices worldwide with its headquarters on the outskirts of Amsterdam. Earlier this year the ship design company opened a dedicated branch office in Athens, Greece.

Related News

Image: European Union

EU to Launch Ocean Tracker

 ©alain baron / Adobe Stock

Containerships Sent to Tripoli to Maintain Lebanon Supply Lines

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 © harlequin9 / Adobe Stock

Maritime Cyber Attacks Increase 900%

 Pictured from left to right are Major General Diana Holland, Commanding General, Mississippi River Valley Division; Gov. John Bel Edwards and Col. Stephen Murphy, Commander, New Orleans District signing the PPA. (Photo: LADOTD)

Lower Mississippi River to be Deepened to 50 Feet

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int