28881 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

June 9, 2021

National MDA Executive Steering Committee Excellence Award Announced at Maritime Security East

© phonlamaiphoto

© phonlamaiphoto

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Ali Baig recognized for promoting regional maritime security

The National  Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) Executive Steering Committee annual national level “MDA ESC Excellence Award for 2021 for law enforcement was presented to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Ali Baig of the Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch.  The recognition took place today at the Maritime Security East Conference in Miami.

Baig was honored for his efforts with the Regional Coordination Mechanism (ReCoM) to develop a Jacksonville  regional, secure web-based common operating picture and information sharing platform. His efforts enabled shared scheduling of maritime surface and air forces.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. Gene Price, director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO), on behalf of the National MDA Executive Steering Committee (MDA ESC) in support of the stated goals of the National Maritime Domain Awareness Plan (NMDAP) to recognize exemplary stakeholder members of the Global Maritime Community of Interest (GMCOI), whose accomplishments have made a significant contribution to improving the effective understanding of the maritime domain in the United States and its territories. This includes the US Federal interagency, US Intelligence Community (IC), state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies, international partners, academia, and maritime industry.

The MDA ESC is comprised of senior executive-level Principals designated by their respective departmental Executive Agents (EA) for MDA from cabinet-level departments (currently DOD, DOT, and DHS) and the designated maritime representative of the intelligence community.  The MDA ESC coordinates MDA policies, strategies, and initiatives. MDA ESC membership may change upon the consensus of the MDA ESC principals. The MDA ESC also provides forums, activities, and venues to engage the Global Maritime Community of Interest (GMCOI) to promote collaboration and information sharing to enhance MDA. Maritime Domain Awareness Plan and supporting Strategies: The National Maritime Domain Awareness Plan (NMDAP) supports Presidential Policy Directive 18 (PPD-18) and the National Strategy for Maritime Security (NSMS). The plan also strives to enhance ongoing MDA activities such as ocean/waterway surveillance and maritime intelligence integration in support of MDA objectives.

The presentation took place during the Maritime Security East conference, currently being held in Miami.  Maritime Security Outlook hosts the conference, as well as Maritime Security West, each year, although last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been a partner of the MDA ESC for many years, and a contributor to the important work they do,” said Sareth Neak, the conference’s organizer.  “We’re proud to be able to support this year’s award presentation, and congratulate Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Baig for his important work in keeping our maritime domain safe and secure.”

Related News

© Volodymyr Kyrylyuk / Adobe Stock

Baltic Dry Index Slides for 10th Straight Session

 (Photo: LAPSSET)

First Ships Dock at Kenya's Lamu Deep Water Port

 © Erik_AJV / Adobe Stock

Samoa's Disputed Leader Promises Chinese-backed Port at a Third of the Cost

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Adjunct Auxiliary Machines Instructor

● Massachusetts Maritime Academy ● Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts, United States

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ferry Crew Member I

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int