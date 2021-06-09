National MDA Executive Steering Committee Excellence Award Announced at Maritime Security East

Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Ali Baig recognized for promoting regional maritime security



The National Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) Executive Steering Committee annual national level “MDA ESC Excellence Award for 2021 for law enforcement was presented to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Ali Baig of the Jacksonville Air and Marine Branch. The recognition took place today at the Maritime Security East Conference in Miami.

Baig was honored for his efforts with the Regional Coordination Mechanism (ReCoM) to develop a Jacksonville regional, secure web-based common operating picture and information sharing platform. His efforts enabled shared scheduling of maritime surface and air forces.

The award was presented by Rear Adm. Gene Price, director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO), on behalf of the National MDA Executive Steering Committee (MDA ESC) in support of the stated goals of the National Maritime Domain Awareness Plan (NMDAP) to recognize exemplary stakeholder members of the Global Maritime Community of Interest (GMCOI), whose accomplishments have made a significant contribution to improving the effective understanding of the maritime domain in the United States and its territories. This includes the US Federal interagency, US Intelligence Community (IC), state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies, international partners, academia, and maritime industry.

The MDA ESC is comprised of senior executive-level Principals designated by their respective departmental Executive Agents (EA) for MDA from cabinet-level departments (currently DOD, DOT, and DHS) and the designated maritime representative of the intelligence community. The MDA ESC coordinates MDA policies, strategies, and initiatives. MDA ESC membership may change upon the consensus of the MDA ESC principals. The MDA ESC also provides forums, activities, and venues to engage the Global Maritime Community of Interest (GMCOI) to promote collaboration and information sharing to enhance MDA. Maritime Domain Awareness Plan and supporting Strategies: The National Maritime Domain Awareness Plan (NMDAP) supports Presidential Policy Directive 18 (PPD-18) and the National Strategy for Maritime Security (NSMS). The plan also strives to enhance ongoing MDA activities such as ocean/waterway surveillance and maritime intelligence integration in support of MDA objectives.

The presentation took place during the Maritime Security East conference, currently being held in Miami. Maritime Security Outlook hosts the conference, as well as Maritime Security West, each year, although last year was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been a partner of the MDA ESC for many years, and a contributor to the important work they do,” said Sareth Neak, the conference’s organizer. “We’re proud to be able to support this year’s award presentation, and congratulate Supervisory Air Interdiction Officer Baig for his important work in keeping our maritime domain safe and secure.”