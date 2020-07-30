28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 30, 2020

BMT Names de Bruin Managing Director for Europe

Dennis de Bruin (Photo: BMT)

Dennis de Bruin (Photo: BMT)

BMT announced Dennis de Bruin has been appointed Managing Director for BMT’s Commercial Shipping Europe business, with immediate effect.

A BMT employee since 2004, de Bruin has more than 20 years of experience in the maritime industry. He has served for the last seven years as Marine Director for BMT's nautical and cargo department of the Rotterdam office.

He will succeed Jeroen de Haas as Managing Director of our European offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, who has been at the helm of Commercial Shipping Europe since 2001, and will continue his career outside of BMT.

“We are at an exciting juncture in our journey as we focus on growing our ‘traditional player’ markets and meeting new client demand for specialist advice in emergency response consultancy and distressed cargo risk assessment,” de Bruin said.

“While continuing to be focused on our core, existing survey capabilities, we will grow BMT’s global consultancy and technology portfolios to reach and diversify into adjacent markets. In addition we are exploring larger simulation and renewable energy projects in Singapore and Southeast Asia, and how to harness virtual reality training benefits with innovative products such as BMT’s REMBRANDT ship simulator.

“This new path will undoubtedly inspire staff and customers alike, and I am relishing the prospect of building an even stronger and resilient business with the existing experienced professionals working in this global organization.”

Related News

Offshore Wind Will Bring Jobs, Growth to New Jersey, Other Coastal States

 Pic: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

GloFouling Crosses 12 Lead Partnerships

 Photo: JSC Shipyard Yantar

Russian Navy Gets Admiral Makarov Frigate

 © sorensen / Adobe Stock

UK Plans Summit to Address Crew Change Crisis

 Pic: United States Navy

HII to Build Two Carriers for US Navy

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int