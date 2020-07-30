BMT Names de Bruin Managing Director for Europe

BMT announced Dennis de Bruin has been appointed Managing Director for BMT’s Commercial Shipping Europe business, with immediate effect.

A BMT employee since 2004, de Bruin has more than 20 years of experience in the maritime industry. He has served for the last seven years as Marine Director for BMT's nautical and cargo department of the Rotterdam office.

He will succeed Jeroen de Haas as Managing Director of our European offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland, who has been at the helm of Commercial Shipping Europe since 2001, and will continue his career outside of BMT.

“We are at an exciting juncture in our journey as we focus on growing our ‘traditional player’ markets and meeting new client demand for specialist advice in emergency response consultancy and distressed cargo risk assessment,” de Bruin said.

“While continuing to be focused on our core, existing survey capabilities, we will grow BMT’s global consultancy and technology portfolios to reach and diversify into adjacent markets. In addition we are exploring larger simulation and renewable energy projects in Singapore and Southeast Asia, and how to harness virtual reality training benefits with innovative products such as BMT’s REMBRANDT ship simulator.

“This new path will undoubtedly inspire staff and customers alike, and I am relishing the prospect of building an even stronger and resilient business with the existing experienced professionals working in this global organization.”