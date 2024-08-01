Mitsui E&S Receives Order for 21 Container Cranes in Vietnam

Mitsui E&S Co. has received an order from Petro Vietnam Phuoc An Port Investment & Operation Joint Stock Company (PAP), an upcoming port operator funded by the Vietnamese government, for five ship-to-shore gantry cranes and 16 electric rubber-tired gantry cranes.

Phuoc An Port is being developed by PAP as the first container terminal in the southern Vietnamese province of Dong Nai and is expected to become one of the largest logistics hubs in Vietnam as it is located between central Ho Chi Minh City and the new Long Thanh International Airport, scheduled to open in 2025.

Mitsui says it has the largest market share in Vietnam.



