Mississippi River Temporarily Shut for Dredging Work

The Mississippi River, the second longest U.S. waterway, was temporarily shut to vessel traffic on Tuesday from mile 0 to mile 2 due to dredging operations, the New Orleans Board of Trade (NOBOT) said.

The closure, expected to be lifted on Tuesday afternoon, it scheduled to be repeated on Sunday to finish the removal of dredging pipeline. Vessel traffic at the Mississippi has been interrupted several times since late August due to damages caused by Hurricane Ida.





(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)