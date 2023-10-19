Mississippi River Lowered Near Minneapolis for Dam Maintenance

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, have lowered the Mississippi River water elevations between Lower St. Anthony Falls and Lock and Dam 1, both in Minneapolis, from October 13.

Corps officials plan to maintain the lower river elevations through October 30, to allow Twin Cities Hydro, LLC, to inspect and repair the rubber dam atop the spillway at Lock and Dam 1, also known as the Ford Dam.

To access the rubber dam, the water levels need to be lowered approximately one foot below the spillway crest for approximately two weeks. Once the repairs are complete, the normal water elevations will be restored. Navigation will remain open to the public during maintenance, but the draft will be reduced to 8 feet rather than the traditional 9-foot depth.