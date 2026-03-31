ICS, ITF Meet with Gulf State Representatives on Seafarer, Shipping Crisis

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) have met representatives from Gulf States to address the ongoing conflict and its direct impact on seafarers and shipping in the Gulf.

The meeting comes four weeks into the deadly conflict in which seafarers have been killed, ships have come under attack, and an estimated 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in conditions of fear and uncertainty, on ships unable to transit the Strait of Hormuz.

Discussions focused on urgent practical, joint initiatives aimed at supporting ships and crews currently impacted. These include:

Introducing, as required, a reporting mechanism, via the International Maritime Organization (IMO), for ships to highlight their most immediate concerns for resupply so this can be communicated to Gulf State partners.

Recognition of seafarers as key workers in accordance with the national law and the need to prioritize their replacement onboard ships, where necessary and in accordance with the relevant international standards, to ensure that vessels in the affected region remain sufficiently manned and operational.

Being able to quickly and safely disembark seafarers from vessels for medical reasons, as necessary.

During the meeting the representatives of the Gulf States to the IMO highlighted several issues. Including that their respective governments have already begun and will continue to do everything in their capacity to support seafarers, emphasizing the importance of concerted efforts to ensure that neither seafarers nor passengers onboard ships feel abandoned.

They also highlighted that the current phase is different from the initial stages, and as such requires different measures. They also confirmed that logistical support will be implemented across the GCC States for ships that are unable to leave the Gulf region, and that crew changes will not face difficulties.

In cases where crew contracts or medical certificates expire, it was indicated that the GCC States may resort to exceptional measures like those taken during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate seafarers’ situation.

Moreover, they stressed the need to work closely with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and its Secretary-General, under the auspices of the resolutions of its Extraordinary Session (36), to ensure the establishment of a safe maritime corridor for the evacuation of ships, guarantee the safety of seafarers, and resume navigation in the Strait.