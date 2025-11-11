McDonald Appointed ABS Chairman, CEO

The ABS Board of Directors has elected John McDonald as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ABS at a board meeting on November 11.

In the culmination of a well-planned succession process, McDonald, the serving ABS President and Chief Operating Officer, will take over on January 1, 2026, when present ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki retires.

“I am honored to lead this remarkable organization," said McDonald in a release announcing the appointment. "I do so with deep respect for the legacy of technical excellence and steadfast commitment to safety that has guided ABS for more than 160 years. Building on this foundation and supported by a world-class team of professionals across the globe, I look forward to advancing our mission and continuing our journey of growth, innovation, and impact into the future. I am excited to begin.”

McDonald joined ABS in 1996 as a surveyor, serving in various frontline roles around the world. He led the former ABS Divisions in Europe and the Pacific, held operational leadership roles including Senior Vice President of the Western Hemisphere Survey Operations and Senior Vice President of Global Business Development, prior to becoming Chief Operating Officer and President. McDonald has a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering from Maine Maritime Academy and an MBA from Texas A&M University.