Marlink Upgrades Solstad Offshore Hybrid Network

August 20, 2024

Solstad Offshore was the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink, integrating the service alongside VSAT and 4G connectivity. Image Credit: Solstad Offshore
Marlink extended its Sealink NextGen solution for Solstad Offshore to include a flexible fleet agreement for Starlink LEO services, aimed at increasing the flexibility to allocate data according to actual needs at any given time across the fleet.

Marlink introduced its Starlink LEO fleet agreements to meet the growing demand for high throughput services within its smart hybrid network solutions. The agreement enables Solstad to share significant Starlink data allowance across their fleet, with the possibility to easily manage the overall data package.

The new fleet agreements allow customers across maritime, onshore and offshore energy, enterprise and leisure boating industries to benefit from a range of bespoke connectivity plans, ranging from 10GB to unlimited data, depending on their needs.

Combining LEO and VSAT in a seamless, end-to-end managed Sealink Nextgen hybrid network enables Solstad to improve user experience, application performance, reliability, scalability and security. Solstad will also benefit from advanced network management tools, including SD-WAN application-based routeing, to optimise reliability of business-critical communications.

Technology Marine Equipment SatCom

