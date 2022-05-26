28970 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, May 26, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 26, 2022

Maritime Safety: ACR, Ocean Signal Develop new EPIRB with integrated AIS

Photo courtesy ACR Electronics and Ocean Signal

Photo courtesy ACR Electronics and Ocean Signal

ACR Electronics and Ocean Signal announced the development of next generation EPIRBs.

Introducing integrated AIS (Automatic Identification System) within their EPIRBs for the first time in conjunction with further new technology, ACR and Ocean Signal will launch the advanced beacons this year ahead of the enforcement of new updated IMO (International Maritime Organization) Maritime Safety Committee EPIRB regulations.

AIS EPIRBs will offer both recreational and commercial users the extra reassurance that other nearby vessels will be notified in an emergency, in addition to the beacon’s traditional capabilities to transmit a 406 MHz distress signal via the Cospas-Sarsat satellite system to contact global rescue services.

Effective from July 1, 2022, the new IMO rules state that vessels under SOLAS regulations will have to fit a new EPIRB with an internal AIS locating signal and an internal GNSS receiver, along with the 406 MHz and 121.5 MHz transmitters, when current devices are due for replacement.

Recreational boats and other non-SOLAS vessels can continue to install the EPIRBs permitted under their national regulations, with many countries expected to enforce the IMO AIS EPIRB mandate in one to two years’ time due to the life-saving benefits offered by these new beacons.

The IMO updated its EPIRB requirements in June 2019 to instigate essential improvements in performance and design of one of the most important safety devices carried onboard by a range of recreational and commercial vessels.

Related News

Maritime Leaders Calls for Collaborative Spirit

 Ronald Spithout, President, Inmarsat Maritime. Image courtesy Inmarsat

The Satcom ‘Highway’ will Enable Maritime Digitalization & IoT Solutions

 Hydrotug (Photo: Port of Antwerp)

Hydrotug: World's First Hydrogen-powered Tug Launched

 Rear Adm. Nancy Hann will lead the NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Office of Marine and Aviation Operations. Photo courtesy NOAA

Rear Admiral Hann Confirmed to NOAA Leadership Post

 (Image: TES)

TES Wilhelmshaven Import Terminal Deemed a 'Priority Project'

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

ETO

● V.Ships Crew ● UAE

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int