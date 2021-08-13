28897 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 13, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 13, 2021

Maritime NZ Files Charges for Auckland Port Worker Death

© Robert CHG / Adobe Stock

© Robert CHG / Adobe Stock

Maritime NZ has filed charges against Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an individual in relation to the death of a port worker almost a year ago.

Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati was killed on August 30, 2020 after being crushed when a container was dropped during a lifting operation.

The following charges have been filed in the Auckland District Court:

  • POAL has been charged under sections 47, 48 and 90 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
  • An individual has been charged under sections 48 and 49 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

 A court date has not yet been set, and Maritime NZ said it would not comment on the matter while it is before the court.

Section 47 establishes an offence of reckless conduct in respect of a health and safety duty and carries a maximum penalty of fine of up to $3 million dollars.

Section 48 is an offence of failing to comply with a duty that exposes an individual to the risk of death or serious injury with a maximum penalty of $1.5 million.

Section 90 prohibits adverse conduct for a prohibited health and safety reason with a penalty of up to $500,000.

Section 49 establishes an offence of failing to comply with a health and safety duty with a penalty of up to $50,000 for an individual and $100,000 for an officer.

Section 48 is an offence of failing to comply with health and safety duty that exposes an individual to the risk of death or serious injury with a maximum penalty of $150,000 for an individual and $300,000 for an officer of the company.

Related News

Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

Furgo Backs Australia’s Hydrographic Program

 © katatonia / Adobe Stock

COVID-19 Vaccine Offered Free for Seafarers

 © Sikov/AdobeStock

Maersk Shopping Spree Continues Following Strong Earnings

 © Pawin/AdobeStock

Container Shipping: China-US Box Rates Eclipse $20,000 Mark, a Record

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Crewing Manager

● Mercy Ships ● Lindale, Texas, United States

Ship's Officer 3/M Compliance Officer - SUNY Maritime College

● Bronx, New York, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Field Service Supervisor

● Goltens Miami
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int