Subscribe
Search

Marinex Awarded Dredging Work in Savannah, Ga.

July 17, 2024

© CrackerClips / Adobe Stock
© CrackerClips / Adobe Stock

Charleston, S.C. based dredging contractor Marinex Construction has been awarded a $22,826,500 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to perform maintenance dredging in Savannah, Ga.

Marinex was one of two bidders for the project.

The work in the Savannah Harbor deep draft navigation project is scheduled to be completed by July 11, 2025

Up to four million cubic yards of material may be dredged, and dredged sediments will be placed in upland confined disposal areas owned by various state and local entities along the Savannah River, according to the Corps.

Dredging Coastal/Inland North America Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

© alpegor / Adobe Stock

US Importers Balk at Return of $10,000 Container Shipping...
(Photo: BW Group)

Italy's New FLNG Terminal to Be Operational by March 2025
(Photo: Jessica Fontenette / U.S. Coast Guard)

Power Outages Hinder Hurricane Beryl Recovery, Delay Port...
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

LA/Long Beach Ports Invest $25 Million for Truck Charging
(Credit: Aramco)

Aramco, Sempra Set Sale and Purchase Terms for Port Arthur...
© Pulsar Imagens / Adobe Stock

Fire Suspends Sugar Loading at Tiplam Terminal in Brazil's...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China

Cultural Differences Impede Trade for Most Countries — But Not China
Fernstrum

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Tague named VP of Sales and Supply for Crowley Fuels Business

Tague named VP of Sales and Supply for Crowley Fuels Business

Marinex Awarded Dredging Work in Savannah, Ga.

Marinex Awarded Dredging Work in Savannah, Ga.

Expansion Completed at Port of Callao

Expansion Completed at Port of Callao

APM Terminals Suape Buys Equipment for 100% Electrified Terminal

APM Terminals Suape Buys Equipment for 100% Electrified Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

WestJet Airlines cancels flights expecting union strike
Germany holds up passage of new EU sanctions bundle on Russia
Argentina's TGS pitches $500-million Vaca Muerta gas pipeline growth