Marine Transportation System Innovative Conference Set for March 15-17, 2021

The 6th Biennial Marine Transportation System Innovative Science and Technology Conference, hosted by the CMTS and the Transportation Research Board, will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021. The theme of the upcoming conference is “Advancing the Marine Transportation System through Automation and Autonomous Technologies: Trends, Applications and Challenges," and it will showcase current and emerging innovative science and technologies related to maritime transportation. This conference will be held virtually.

Join your colleagues from government, industry, and academia to examine the rapidly evolving applications of autonomous and automated technologies. Through engaged discussion and debate with noted thought leaders, directed panelists, and leading scientists and engineers, we will explore the direction, technical challenges, enabling technologies, and potential hurdles to successfully navigate the future of the marine transportation system.