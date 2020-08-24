28784 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 24, 2020

Marine Learning Systems, SQLearn Announce Partnership

Through a content partnership, SQLearn’s library of interactive e-learning courses is now available on Marine Learning Systems’ training and assessment platform, a platform built specifically for the maritime industry.

With more than 200,000 seafarers stranded at sea, the two companies are working together to help improve maritime safety; ongoing training is vital for seafarers to ensure they remain safe during operations.

SQLearn’s e-learning course library is focused on safety, soft skills and mental health related issues that address the most critical element in shipping, the human element. Using SQLearn’s interactive courses with multimedia material it is easy for trainees to comprehend the topic at hand, perform self-assessment tests and finally test their knowledge on the topic of a final assessment.

Marine Learning Systems’ maritime software platform enables operators to efficiently deliver, track and manage both training and assessments, at home and on-vessel. The platform provides insights into crew knowledge and skills to aid in continuous improvement and to identify issues before they become safety or operational problems.

