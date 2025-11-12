Subscribe
Search

Marcura, CFARER Partner to Simplify Maritime Procurement and Dry-Docking

November 12, 2025

© Marcura
© Marcura

Marcura and CFARER announced a strategic partnership that connects e-commerce procurement with technical operations for fleets worldwide. Under the agreement, ShipServ becomes the recommended e-commerce platform for Ship Manager Procurement, which supports about 2,000 vessels. The partnership also brings VesselMan to CFARER customers for digital dry-docking, inspections, and technical project execution.

Many operators run capable purchasing software, yet face a fragmented supplier landscape. The integration of ShipServ with Ship Manager Procurement gives technical purchasing teams direct access to more than 50,000 pre-vetted suppliers from within existing workflows. Compliance checks, benchmarking, and e-invoicing run in the background. AI-supported insights highlight relevant and reliable suppliers based on performance history, quote quality, and delivery record.

VesselMan adds structured planning and execution for dry-dockings, inspections, and technical projects. Procurement timelines and yard plans align more closely, which improves predictability and reduces administrative work.

A key insight for customers is the combination of procurement analytics and vessel-level reality. Marcura provides deep analytics for procurement. CFARER contributes on-board context through Ship Manager Technical and Ship Manager Analyzer. Decisions based on this data reflect what is happening on the vessel, including maintenance status, openwork orders, consumption patterns, and current spare holdings at vessel and fleet level. This helps avoid over-stocking, reduces rush orders, and sources against real technica lneeds.

Under the agreement, both companies will coordinate onboarding for joint clients. CFARER will exclusively recommend ShipServ for Ship Manager Procurement. VesselMan will be available to operators seeking digitized dry-docking, technical project management, and inspection workflows. Clients gain end-to-end analytics across procurement, maintenance, and QHSE through Ship Manager Analyzer.

Shipping Operations Dry Dock

Related Logistics News

Orcan Energy has expanded production capacities. Image courtesy of Orcan Energy

In the Search for Ship Energy Efficiency, Don't Forget...
Source: TasPorts

TasPorts to Explore Green Hydrogen Production at Bell Bay
John McDonald was officially named the new Chairman and CEO of ABS. Image courtesy ABS

McDonald Appointed ABS Chairman, CEO
Source: Suez Canal Authority

Suez Canal Revenues Rise as Red Sea Tensions Ease

Dry Bulk Vessel Market Softens as Coal Shipments Decline
(Credit: Alfa Laval)

Alfa Laval UK Expands Dry-Dock Services to Cut Vessel...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Marcura, CFARER Partner to Simplify Maritime Procurement and Dry-Docking

Marcura, CFARER Partner to Simplify Maritime Procurement and Dry-Docking

In the Search for Ship Energy Efficiency, Don't Forget Waste Heat

In the Search for Ship Energy Efficiency, Don't Forget Waste Heat

AET Orders Pair of LNG Dual-Fuel Vessels from SHI

AET Orders Pair of LNG Dual-Fuel Vessels from SHI

Upgraded Koala Service Boosts Australia - Asia Link

Upgraded Koala Service Boosts Australia - Asia Link

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

IDS, Royal Mail's operator, warns that margin pressures will persist into 2026 due to rising costs
After Moscow talks, Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to enhance their oil sector relations
Japan's super-long JGB yields near 1-month high due to spending concerns