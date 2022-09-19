29003 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, September 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 19, 2022

Manson Construction Names Rodriguez CFO

Jon Rodriguez (Photo: Manson Construction)

Jon Rodriguez (Photo: Manson Construction)

Seattle-based marine contractor Manson Construction Co. announced Jon Rodriguez assumed the role of chief financial officer (CFO) effective August 15, 2022. Rodriguez will serve as Manson's third CFO in the last 30 years.

“Jon is highly qualified for this important position and joins Manson with a proven record of performance and years of industry experience,” said Manson president John Holmes. “We look forward to Jon’s leadership as he positions his departments to most effectively support our organization and its operations, including the adoption of our new enterprise software.”

With more than 30 years of experience in the engineering and construction industry, Rodriguez has held several operating roles for mid-to-large-sized firms. Of those 30 years, he has spent 25 years as CFO for multiple organizations.

In 1987, he joined construction services firm Berryman & Henigar (now Bureau Veritas) and rose to the position of CFO. At Berryman & Henigar, he helped increase revenue by over 25% and completed several mergers & acquisitions. In 2003, Rodriguez acted as the lead negotiator in the firm's sale to Bureau Veritas, where he was instrumental in the integration of five acquired companies post-acquisition.

Since then, Rodriguez has held several CFO roles in various industries including technology, oil and gas, and environmental remediation. Most recently, he served as CFO for GeoEngineers, Inc.

When asked about his new role, Rodriguez said he looks forward to helping evolve Manson's business systems with the adoption of the organization's new enterprise software. "Evolving Manson's business systems is one of the key factors that will improve our financial health,” Rodriguez said. “These systems will assist with interdepartmental efficiency that will lead to the advancement of our business operations.”

