Management Shuffle at SunStone Ships

Sunstone Ships reports that its president Ulrik Hegelund, 52, has, for family reasons, decided to move back to Denmark. As of January 1, 2023, Hegelund will take the position as CFO of SunStone Maritime with overall responsibility for the group’s accounting, budgeting, cash flow, reporting, legal, and IT matters.

As of January 1, Christian Lund, 40, will take over the position as President of SunStone Ships Inc., Miami. Lund has been working within the Sunstone group companies in Miami for the past 14 years. Lund has been at ISP, FleetPro, CMI, and now SunStone, where he will be responsible for group strategy and long-term planning.