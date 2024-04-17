Maintenance Dredging Wraps Up at Port of Tilbury

Cemex UK Marine said it has successfully completed a maintenance dredging project at the Port of Tilbury, working with Reimerswaal Dredging.

Over the course of five days, Cemex utilized the exclusive charter ship Reimerswaal to dredge the Tilbury 2 berth to a depth of 15 meters, extracting over 20,000m3 of spoil.

Working with the Port of London Authority, our the Cemex Marine team overcame challenges such as precise dredging within a confined area, dredging to a uniform depth and dredging with and against current, plus avoiding other river traffic.

Jim Powell, Hydrographic Manager from the Port of London Authority, said, "Flexible approaches on all sides were required to ensure the dredging and surveying were undertaken at optimum efficiency for the end client and that the dredger always had the most up to date information onboard. Communications between all parties was friendly and professional and meant for a pleasant and successful project."