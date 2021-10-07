Maher Terminals Adds Three STS Cranes in NY/NJ

Liebherr Container Cranes said it has been awarded a contract for the supply of three ship to shore (STS) container cranes for Maher Terminals LLC at the Port of New York & New Jersey. The cranes will take their place alongside the existing eight Liebherr STS cranes at Maher’s terminal. The first two cranes were supplied in 2012 with a further two in 2014 and four in 2016.

With a span of 30.48 m, a back reach of 22.9 m, an outreach of 69.5 m and a lift height over rail of 53.34 m, the megamax cranes are designed to handle the world’s largest container vessels.

The cranes will assist Maher in becoming a Net Zero emissions facility by 2040. Manufactured using high tensile steel and with a lattice main beam and boom, the resulting lightweight and stiff crane requires less energy to operate than traditional cranes. The crane drives include an active front end, which returns electricity to the grid, whilst the Liebherr Liduro drive systems optimizes energy requirements, and power management. Ultra-high efficiency LED flood lights reduce energy consumption by 70% over traditional fixtures, provide better light quality to the longshoremen, and are designed to reduce glare and light pollution.