Subscribe
Search

Maersk to Spin Off Svitzer

February 8, 2024

© harlequin9 / Adobe Stock
© harlequin9 / Adobe Stock

Denmark's A.P. Moller-Maersk said on Thursday it will spin off its towage and marine services activities and plans to list the new company on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.

Maersk has sought to streamline its business in recent years, spinning off oil rigs and other units that did not fit with its core shipping and logistics operations.

The anticipated first day of trading for the shares of the new company, to be called Svitzer Group, is on April 30, Maersk said as it reported fourth-quarter profit below expectations.

"It comes as part of their strategy to adapt the business to be pure logistics and transport. There isn't much drama about that," Sydbank analyst Mikkel Emil Jensen told Reuters.

The new unit had revenue last year of $839 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of $246 million.


(Reuters - Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

People & Company News Mergers & Acquisitions Towing Vessels

Related Logistics News

Source: MacGregor

New Gravity Self-Unloading System Launched
(Photo: Ports of Stockholm)

Ports of Stockholm to Seek EU Funding for Electrification...
Jury Chairman Roger Lean-Vercoe said Hakim’s “well-presented design showed strong, innovative and attractive lines, which were accompanied by an extremely well-drawn general arrangement plan and an appealing interior design.” Image courtesy Feadship

Hakim Wins Feadship Young Designer Award
Advanced Polymer Coatings President David Keehan. Image courtesy APC

Advanced Polymer Coatings Starts Factory Expansion
© christopher / Adobe Stock

Mullen to Acquire ContainerWorld
Chart courtesy BIMCO

Product Tanker Scrapping Drops 82%

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Port of Rotterdam Opens Charging Station for Electric Trucks

Logistics News

Maersk to Spin Off Svitzer

Maersk to Spin Off Svitzer

Container Market Growth Modest in 2023

Container Market Growth Modest in 2023

Denmark Primed to Become European CO2 Hub

Denmark Primed to Become European CO2 Hub

Australian Welfare Organizations Call for Suspension of Live Animal Exports

Australian Welfare Organizations Call for Suspension of Live Animal Exports

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News