Maersk Successfully Navigates Red Sea Route as Gaza Ceasefire Holds

Danish shipping firm Maersk said on Monday that another of its vessels successfully navigated the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, weeks after it tested the route as a ceasefire in Gaza raised hopes for normal shipping traffic.

"On 11-12 January 2026, the U.S.-flagged vessel Maersk Denver voyage 552W, currently operating on the MECL service, successfully transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and into the Red Sea," Maersk said in a statement.

"Assuming that security thresholds continue to be met, we will continue our stepwise approach towards gradually resuming navigation along the East-West corridor via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. There are no additional sailings to announce at this time," Maersk added.

(Reuters)