Maersk Successfully Navigates Red Sea Route as Gaza Ceasefire Holds

January 12, 2026

© Adobe Stock/aerial-drone
Danish shipping firm Maersk said on Monday that another of its vessels successfully navigated the Red Sea and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, weeks after it tested the route as a ceasefire in Gaza raised hopes for normal shipping traffic.

"On 11-12 January 2026, the U.S.-flagged vessel Maersk Denver voyage 552W, currently operating on the MECL service, successfully transited the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and into the Red Sea," Maersk said in a statement.

"Assuming that security thresholds continue to be met, we will continue our stepwise approach towards gradually resuming navigation along the East-West corridor via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. There are no additional sailings to announce at this time," Maersk added.

(Reuters)

Shipping Red Sea Geopolitics and Regional Stability Gaza

