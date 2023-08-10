Maersk’s Rainbow Container Visits Sydney

Patrick Terminals unloaded one of Maersk’s rainbow containers at its Sydney AutoStrad on Wednesday.

A.P. Moller - Maersk’s rainbow containers serve as symbols of the company’s stand on creating a culture where all employees, partners, and customers feel welcomed and can be themselves without judgment.

The specially painted containers have been touring the world since 2020. They have also been involved in important humanitarian work, including the delivery of relief cargo to hurricane survivors in the US when APM Terminals Mobile, Alabama, the Alabama State Port Authority, Maersk Special Projects & Team Rubicon worked together collect over 36,000 lbs. of water, non-perishable food and other emergency supplies for distribution to victims of Hurricane Laura in communities surrounding Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The rainbow containers have also appeared in Pride events and parades in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna, Warsaw, Genoa, Zurich, Chennai, Santiago, Guayaquil, and Lima, amongst other places.

Patrick Terminals has confirmed its commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion where everyone is welcome no matter their race, gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion.



