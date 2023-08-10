Subscribe
Search

Maersk’s Rainbow Container Visits Sydney

August 10, 2023

Source: Patrick Terminals
Source: Patrick Terminals

Patrick Terminals unloaded one of Maersk’s rainbow containers at its Sydney AutoStrad on Wednesday.

A.P. Moller - Maersk’s rainbow containers serve as symbols of the company’s stand on creating a culture where all employees, partners, and customers feel welcomed and can be themselves without judgment.

The specially painted containers have been touring the world since 2020. They have also been involved in important humanitarian work, including the delivery of relief cargo to hurricane survivors in the US when APM Terminals Mobile, Alabama, the Alabama State Port Authority, Maersk Special Projects & Team Rubicon worked together collect over 36,000 lbs. of water, non-perishable food and other emergency supplies for distribution to victims of Hurricane Laura in communities surrounding Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The rainbow containers have also appeared in Pride events and parades in Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Vienna, Warsaw, Genoa, Zurich, Chennai, Santiago, Guayaquil, and Lima, amongst other places.

Patrick Terminals has confirmed its commitment to a culture of diversity and inclusion where everyone is welcome no matter their race, gender, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion.

Ports Container Shipping Diversity

Related Logistics News

(Image: Konecranes)

Konecranes Wins Order in Taiwan for 7 Hybrid RTGs
Credit: X-Press Feeders

OCI Global and X-Press Feeders Sign Green Methanol Offtake...
© Max Wei / Adobe Stock

Worker Dies Aboard Vessel at Aberdeen's South Harbor
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar to Supply 18 Terminal Tractors to TT-Line
Source: MHI

Japanese Partners Aim to Promote Standardized Shore Power...
Source: ONE

ONE Launches LUX Service

Interview

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Insight

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

After Attacking Ukraine Wheat Exports, Russia Faces Own Shipping Challenge

Video

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Tech Feature: Software Solutions for Efficient Liquid Bulk Ops

Logistics News

China's Renewed Appetite for Australian Coal Disrupts Asia flows

China's Renewed Appetite for Australian Coal Disrupts Asia flows

Maersk’s Rainbow Container Visits Sydney

Maersk’s Rainbow Container Visits Sydney

Svitzer Australia Appoints New Managing Director

Svitzer Australia Appoints New Managing Director

The "KISS Principle" & Managing, Measuring Ship Emissions

The "KISS Principle" & Managing, Measuring Ship Emissions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News