MacGregor Unveils New Heavy Lift Crane

MacGregor has launched a new fully electrically driven heavy lift crane (HCE) as part of a drive to introduce more environmentally sustainable products and solutions.

The HCE design—a result of combining MacGregor and NMF’s experience in the heavy lift industry—covers lifting capacity up to SWL 1000 tonnes.

By combining NMF crane house design principles with MacGregor high tensile steel experience, the weight of the HCE is significantly reduced. This has a major advantage for the pedestal size and cargo capacity of the vessel.

The new MacGregor Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) system improves HCE efficiency by up to 50% compared to the traditional closed-loop hydraulic design. In addition, power consumption can be as much as 80% lower during standby time for lashing and securing.

General VFD advantages including potential savings in capital expenditure, superior cargo handling and lower maintenance costs without the need to change oil, oil filters and hoses equally apply to the HCE.

Redundant power supply units enable high system availability and fault tolerance of critical components, and the use of additional brakes.

The HCE can be connected to the OnWatch Scout condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance service, with the option to include several automation functionalities such as Auto-Drive and Auto-Tandem.