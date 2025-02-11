Subscribe
Ust-Luga Continues Exports After Tanker Runs Aground

February 11, 2025

© max5128 / Adobe Stock

Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga continued fuel exports on Tuesday after a tanker ran aground following a blast in its engine room over the weekend, according to industry sources and LSEG ship-tracking data.

Authorities said a Suezmax tanker called Koala carrying around 130,000 metric tons of fuel oil ran aground near a berth at the Ust-Luga terminal after the blast.

No one form the crew was injured, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport.

The ministry also said on Tuesday that no fuel leak from the vessel had been detected, while divers were examining it. The incident has been investigated, it added.

According to LSEG data, the tanker sails under the Antigua and Barbuda flag. Its registered owner is Dahlia International Co., from Liberia.

The terminal, called Ust-Luga Oil, has three berths for loadings of fuel oil, vacuum gasoil and naphtha.

According to industry sources, fuel exports from the terminal rose by 2.6% to 23.77 million tons in 2024. In January, it handled 2.1 million tons of oil products, including 1.7 million tons of fuel oil and vacuum gasoil.


(Reporting by Reuters)

Ports Oil Tankers

Ust-Luga Continues Exports After Tanker Runs Aground

