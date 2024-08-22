Subscribe
Search

Lobito Atlantic Railway Starts Exporting Copper from Congo to the US

August 22, 2024

Source: Lobito Aglantic Railway
Source: Lobito Aglantic Railway

The first shipment of copper destined for the United States left the Port of Lobito, Angola, this week loaded onto the MSC Samu container ship. This follows a number of shipments of copper to ports in Europe and the Far East since the Lobito Atlantic Railway took over the concession in January of this year.

The cargo of copper cathodes bound for Baltimore arrived in Lobito on August 19 on a Lobito Atlantic Railway operated train from Kolwezi six days after it was dispatched. The Railway states that this demonstrates the time efficient western route to market that is now available for minerals and metals produced in the Congolese Copperbelt.

Francisco Franca, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lobito Atlantic Railway, said: “This shipment highlights the growing supply of services by international shipping companies to the Port of Lobito, which will support the growing development of our operations and regular shipments of raw materials to Europe and America.”

Ports Cargo Commodities

Related Logistics News

© Cavan / Adobe Stock

Dredging: $47 Million Lined up for Beneficial Use in Port...

Poland's Orlen in Deal for BP Oil

US Grain Exports Up 12%, but China Imports Fall
© AlexPhotoStock / Adobe Stock

Port Strikes Halt Argentina Grain Shipments
Courtesy BIMCO

India Tightens Ties to Russian Oil
© creativenature.nl / Adobe Stock

Port San Luis Harbor District Eyes Offshore Wind Prize in...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Vietnam's Second LNG Terminal Ready for Commissioning

Vietnam's Second LNG Terminal Ready for Commissioning

Lobito Atlantic Railway Starts Exporting Copper from Congo to the US

Lobito Atlantic Railway Starts Exporting Copper from Congo to the US

China’s Largest Ports Suited to Green Shipping Corridors

China’s Largest Ports Suited to Green Shipping Corridors

Canada Acts Swiftly to End Nationwide Rail Shutdown

Canada Acts Swiftly to End Nationwide Rail Shutdown

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

India most likely to withdraw Infosys $4 bln tax demand after reaction, sources state
NATO air base in Germany raises security level due to 'possible risk'
Fourteen Indians dead, more feared missing after bus plunges into Nepal river