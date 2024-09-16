Subscribe
Loadings Picking up at Russia's Arctic LNG 2

September 16, 2024

© ezumer / Adobe Stock
The fifth cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 has been picked up by a vessel managed by a company under U.S. sanctions, according to ship tracking data.

The Arctic LNG 2 project by Russia's Novatek is also subject to Western sanctions over Russia's war with Ukraine. Novatek has said media allegations the company was involved in establishing and managing a "shadow fleet" for the Arctic LNG 2 project were untrue.

On Sept. 14, the Asya Energy vessel berthed at the plant, and departed fully loaded on Sept. 15, according to data from Kpler and LSEG. The vessel is managed by India-based Ocean Speedstar Solutions, which was designated under sanctions by the U.S. State Department.

Ocean Speedstar Solutions did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Below are previous cargo loadings that have taken place at the Arctic LNG 2 plant so far, according to Kpler and LSEG data:

Loading date
Vessel (IMO)
Cargo info
Aug. 1, 2024
Pioneer (9256602)
Conducted ship-to-ship transfer of cargo with New Energy LNG vessel north of Port Said, Egypt
Aug. 10, 2024
Asya Energy (9216298)
Discharged cargo at a floating storage unit in Murmansk, north Russia on Sept. 4
Aug. 25, 2024
Everest Energy (9243148)
Discharged cargo at a floating storage unit in Murmansk, north Russia on Aug. 29
Sept. 6, 2024
Everest Energy (9243148)
Loaded vessel moved east from Arctic LNG 2 along the Northern Sea Route  


Ocean Speedstar Solutions is the manager for the Pioneer, Asya Energy and Everest Energy vessels. It is also listed as the contact for the vessels' registered owners and has to date not responded to Reuters queries.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Tankers Ports Energy LNG Russia Arctic Gas Carriers Liquid Bulk

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

US LNG Export Dominance Tested as Europe's Demand Wilts

