28814 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 23, 2020

Lindsay-Blee Offering VLSFO in Florida Ports

(Photo: Lindsay Blee)

(Photo: Lindsay Blee)

Marine fuel company Lindsay-Blee, along with its joint venture partner Quest Fuels, announced Monday that it will offer very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), meeting the IFO RMG 380 ISO:2010 specification with max sulphur < 0.50% to its clients calling Florida ports. The product will be available in Port Canaveral, Port Tampa, JaxPort, Port Manatee, and all other major ports in Florida, effective immediately.

This expansion gives the Lindsay-Blee Group’s customers the ability to source VLSFO from Lindsay Blee’s supply operations in both Florida and Colombia, providing additional options to obtain high-quality products in the Gulf and Atlantic regions.

Lindsay Blee is now in its fifth year as a supplier in Florida, having supplied vessels with tens of millions of gallons of low-sulphur marine gasoil (MGO).

Related News

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

India, Mauritius in Joint Hydrographic Survey

Massive Benefits in Reducing Ship Speeds

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Image: CMA CGM

CMA CGM Launches Priority Cargo Service

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Products Port Service Engineer

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service ● Los Angeles, California

Chief Engineer [volunteer]

● Mercy Ships ● Houston, TX, USA

Second Engineer [volunteer]

● Mercy Ships ● Garden Valley, TX, United States

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int