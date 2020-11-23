Lindsay-Blee Offering VLSFO in Florida Ports

Marine fuel company Lindsay-Blee, along with its joint venture partner Quest Fuels, announced Monday that it will offer very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), meeting the IFO RMG 380 ISO:2010 specification with max sulphur < 0.50% to its clients calling Florida ports. The product will be available in Port Canaveral, Port Tampa, JaxPort, Port Manatee, and all other major ports in Florida, effective immediately.

This expansion gives the Lindsay-Blee Group’s customers the ability to source VLSFO from Lindsay Blee’s supply operations in both Florida and Colombia, providing additional options to obtain high-quality products in the Gulf and Atlantic regions.

Lindsay Blee is now in its fifth year as a supplier in Florida, having supplied vessels with tens of millions of gallons of low-sulphur marine gasoil (MGO).