Liebherr Unveils New Mobile Harbor Cranes

Liebherr has launched a new line of mobile harbor cranes featuring more digital technologies, improved efficiency and modern exterior design.

The main innovation of the new LHM crane series is the implementation of the "Master V" crane control system. Together with an even more efficient software architecture, this forms the basis for integrating future assistance and partial automation systems into the crane in the long term. Overall, the crane will become much more digital, networked and smarter.

The position of the outrigger system is now monitored by sensors and thus part of the internal data processing. The use of a new outrigger base in the field only requires a software update by Liebherr and thus offers more flexibility. Another practical advantage is the variable use of digital IP cameras for better monitoring of the crane interior as well as the external crane environment. The new crane control is supplied by an independent power circuit. This means that the crane can be continuously monitored by cameras and efficiently protected without the crane ignition being activated.

The Liebherr Pactronic 2.0 hybrid system represents the second generation of a hydraulic drive system using hybrid technology. An accumulator serves as an energy storage and provides support when needed by supplying additional, temporarily stored power. The second generation of the Pactronic offers the operator a choice of two operating modes, depending on the current work situation:

In boost mode, the Pactronic 2.0 acts as a significant power amplifier. Lifting speeds are significantly increased - without the aid of a larger or even additional engine for more power. This massively increases the efficiency of the crane. The LHM together with a Pactronic 2.0 hybrid system provides a reduced cargo-handling time and achieves the same performance parameters as a comparable device with two main units.

This green mode is designed to save fuel or power consumption and to reduce CO2 emissions. During the lifting process, the Pactronic supports the main unit to such an extent that less power is required by the main drive, despite the lifting speeds remaining the same. As a result, absolute fuel or power consumption and emissions are reduced.

By setting the individual lifting height, the power output of the Pactronic is adjusted accordingly. The additional energy of the Pactronic is distributed over the entire lifting process. The new Pactronic reacts to changes in the outside temperature and the accompanying change in pressure in the reservoir, thus further increasing the efficiency of the system.

The redesign of the LHM operator's cab focuses on the crane operator. Thanks to the new coupling of control lever and armrest, not only does the driver's comfort increase, but the control of the crane also becomes even more precise and safe. With the new integrated touch panel, all crane functions can be selected clearly and intuitively, which simplifies operation. Other upgrades include an integrated bottle cooler and revised air-conditioning concept.