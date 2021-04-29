28862 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021

CNC Launches Three New Intra-Asia Feeder Services

© Four Lau / MarineTraffic.com

CMA CGM's Intra-Asia short sea shipping arm CNC announced the addition of Semarang Express (SRG), Palembang Express (PLM) and Bangkok Express (BMT) to its services portfolio.

The newly introduced SRG will call at the ports of Singapore and Semarang twice a week. Importantly, the short- and long-haul cargoes onboard SRG can be connected to the regional and global network of the CMA CGM Group via the trans-shipment hub of Singapore. It will commence its first sailing on May 3 from Singapore with the following service rotation: Singapore–Semarang – Singapore.

Through the PLM service, CNC will expand its extensive port coverage in Indonesia to Palembang, a niche port located in South Sumatra. With CNC’s entry to the Palembang market, the Intra-Asia specialist will facilitate the export of Indonesian products such as rubber, plywood, fertilizer and coffee. PLM will start its inaugural voyage on May 7 from Singapore, shuttling between the port of Singapore and Palembang.

Meanwhile, the new BMT service will double-up as an alternative shipping choice for customers with Bangkok-bound cargoes from Singapore. On May 10, BMT will embark on its maiden sailing from Singapore with a service rotation of Singapore – Bangkok – Singapore.

