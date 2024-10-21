Subscribe
Search

Large Cocaine Shipment Found in Australia's Port Botany

October 21, 2024

(Photo courtesy Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force)
(Photo courtesy Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force)

Australian authorities are seeking the public's help in tracking down the source of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine discovered in a refrigerated shipping container at Port Botany.

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Australian Border Force (ABF) officers conducted an inspection of the container, which had arrived from Italy, after detecting anomalies during an x-ray examination. A forensic investigation revealed 30 packages concealed within the engine compartment of the container.

The packages contained a white crystalline substance that tested positive for cocaine, with an estimated street value of A$9.75 million (US$6.5 million). The Australian Federal Police (AFP) seized the drugs and is actively investigating the criminal syndicate behind the importation.

Detective Acting Superintendent Stuart Millen emphasized the significant threat posed by such large quantities of drugs. The 30 kilograms of cocaine could be sold in over 150,000 street deals, he said. “The organized crime syndicates behind these importations don't care about the harm they're causing, the hospital admissions, drug driving crashes, or violence between drug distributors that puts innocent members of the public at risk. They care only about the profits they can make."

The AFP is particularly interested in any information regarding individuals who may have been asked to receive or store a refrigerated industrial container.

ABF Superintendent Jared Leighton highlighted the effective detection capabilities of ABF officers. “Whomever has attempted to import these substances has attempted to conceal them within the structure of the container, something which ABF officers assess and monitor several times a day," he said.

“It's a warning to those who try sneaky tactics to get beyond our border controls, we work closely with our partner agencies with intelligence and officer knowledge to look at all aspects of a potential import – inside and within a consignment."

Authorities encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Ports Australia/NZ Safety & Security Containers & Breakbulk

Related Logistics News

© Denis Avetisyan / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Asks IMO to Monitor Odesa Ports Amid Russian...
(Photo: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Maasvlakte II Targets Shore Power by 2028
(Photo: DP World)

DP World Moving Forward with $1.3 Billion UK Port...
© gokturk_06 / Adobe Stock

US Port Strike Leaves Huge Cargo Backlog In Its Wake
© Daniel L Grantham Jr / Adobe Stock

US Dockworker Strike: Talks at a Standstill
© Daniel L Grantham Jr / Adobe Stock

East Coast Dockworkers Strike Halts Half of US Ocean...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Building the World's Strongest Land-based Crane

Logistics News

Large Cocaine Shipment Found in Australia's Port Botany

Large Cocaine Shipment Found in Australia's Port Botany

Peru's Chinese-built Mega Port to Soft Launch in Late November

Peru's Chinese-built Mega Port to Soft Launch in Late November

PSA Starts Construction of Tuas Port Hub

PSA Starts Construction of Tuas Port Hub

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk Cooperation Targets 90% Service Reliability

Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk Cooperation Targets 90% Service Reliability

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maersk raises revenue outlook on strong market
Airlines suspend flights as Middle East stress rise
The majority of Havana back online as Cuba works to revive power grid