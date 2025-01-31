Lake Victoria's First Ro/Ro Vessel Sets Sail

East Africa Marine Transport has taken a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and efficient logistics solution for Lake Victoria with the commissioning of M.V. MPUNGU, the lake’s first scheduled roll-on / roll-off freight vessel.

Offering faster and safer crossings and reduced carbon emissions, the fuel-efficient vessel is set to transform regional trade by cutting journey times from days to hours and supporting the decarbonisation of the region’s transport sector.

Owned by East Africa Marine Transport (EAMT) and operated by Grindrod Logistics Africa - Uganda (GLAU), a leading provider of sustainable maritime logistics in the region, M.V. MPUNGU provides a greener, safer alternative to congested road freight, marking a breakthrough for businesses across Uganda, Tanzania, and beyond. Built in Uganda at a purpose-built facility, the project recently secured accreditation from FAST-Infra, an industry-led labelling system that measures and recognises sustainable infrastructure assets around the world.

Speaking at the commissioning event on behalf of, His Excellency, President Yoweri Museveni, the Right Honourable Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda emphasised the vessel’s potential to drive economic and environmental progress: “This vessel is a milestone for East Africa, advancing our trade and environmental priorities while strengthening regional ties. My thanks to everyone who brought this project to life.”

M.V. MPUNGU reduces transport times across Lake Victoria to just 18 hours, compared to the current three-to-four-day journey by congested roads. With the capacity to carry up to 21 fully laden freight vehicles - the equivalent of up to 1 000 tonnes of freight - per crossing, it provides a cost-effective, efficient, and low-emission alternative for regional logistics. By alleviating road congestion, it also reduces fuel costs and mitigates risks such as theft and driver fatigue.

The circa USD 20 million project was made possible through funding from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) through its project development specialist, InfraCo, and experienced regional logistics company, Grindrod Limited. PIDG has committed over USD 41 billion to develop and deliver infrastructure projects since its inception.

Speaking on behalf of EAMT, Rodney Seema, PIDG Regional Asset Management Lead for InfraCo, said: “This vessel represents a collaborative achievement that redefines the logistics landscape for East Africa. With M.V. MPUNGU, we’re not just offering faster, greener transport options, we’re creating opportunities for regional trade to flourish. On behalf of EAMT, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the investors, shipbuilders, partners and the local communities who have contributed to this project’s success.”

Built to international standards by SECO Marine (U) Ltd, an Alpha Group company, at its purpose-built shipyard in Entebbe, Uganda, the vessel has also benefited from the expertise of Danish company OSK Design and M/s. S&O Maritime, India, alongside grant funding from the European Union Africa Infrastructure Trust Fund (EU-AITF). A testament to the power of regional and international cooperation, this effective collaboration between multiple partners has enabled the vessel to reach commercial operations just 29 months after the keel was laid.

The 96-metre-long vessel undertakes a minimum of two scheduled crossings per week between Port Bell, Uganda, and the port at Mwanza, Tanzania. EAMT plans to scale its operations further, with additional sailings and future routes, including potential for connections to Kenya. Discussions are also underway on the use of alternative fuels to further reduce emissions.

In general, existing road infrastructure can present a major barrier to trade expansion in sub-Saharan Africa. Cross-border routes are vulnerable to disruption and the costs of transporting goods to market, by road only, are prohibitively high for regional traders and producers. As well as preventing spoilage of fresh produce, reduced journey times are expected to boost trade and support achievement of sustainable development goals on upgrading infrastructure.

The potential to transform Lake Victoria into an important trade route has been recognised by the Heads of State of the East African Community (EAC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), which have committed to adopting an integrated approach to diversifying trade routes. EAMT contributes to this objective as well as the priorities of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in unlocking new economic opportunities. Estimates suggest that full implementation of the AfCFTA will require significant investment in marine transport equipment and infrastructure, including 100 more vessels.

Mpungu, a Lugandan word for the eagle seen crossing Lake Victoria, was suggested for the vessel’s name by local schoolchildren from Lake Side College in Port Bell. Registered under the Ugandan flag, the vessel features modern sleeping quarters and dining areas, ensuring drivers can rest and recharge during the crossing. Classed by Bureau Veritas, M.V. MPUNGU will operate in compliance with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards for Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS), security of shipping and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL).

EAMT trained a cohort of thirty mariners, 30% of whom are women, to work on board M.V. MPUNGU and other vessels in the region. Four individuals are continuing their training at the Dar es Salaam Maritime Institute to become officers.

Government and business representatives at the launch event were given a tour of the facilities on board by the vessel Captain, Konsi Mgawe, and crew members of M.V MPUNGU. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja unveiled a plaque on board the vessel to mark this historic milestone for regional and international trade.