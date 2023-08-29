Kwinana Green Hydrogen Hub Concept Study Complete

Western Australia is a step closer to the creation of a large-scale green hydrogen hub with bp completing its concept development phase study into its energy hub H2Kwinana.

bp is transitioning its former oil refinery site into an energy hub. Subject to internal and Government approvals, the new hub plans to produce and supply renewable fuels including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (HVO), also known as renewable diesel, from a new biorefinery. The plan also includes producing green hydrogen to support domestic and export demand.

The study identified two potential base case scenarios, with the hub producing either 44 tonnes per day of green hydrogen or 143 tonnes per day. The potential growth target of 429 tonnes per day was selected as the third and final case.

With the study complete, bp is a step closer to achieving a final investment decision for the H2Kwinana project.

To create green hydrogen the required electrical power is derived from renewable energy sources or by procuring Renewable Electricity Certificates.

Kwinana is also on the verge of becoming a global centre for clean energy research and training with the award of a major grant to the Kwinana Energy Transformation Hub (KETH). The KETH is the flagship project of the Future Energy Exports Cooperative Research Centre (FEnEx CRC). It will be a unique industrial-scale facility to research, test and demonstrate decarbonisation technology solutions for the energy industry.

Once fully constructed, the KETH will comprise hydrogen and gas decarbonisation facilities as a platform for the advancement of key technologies to support the energy transition. It will be a first-of-a-kind facility providing an open-access, multi-user environment for demonstrating technologies at industrially relevant scale, as well as certification of equipment and training for process operators.

Australia is expected to become the second largest net-exporter of low-emissions hydrogen by 2030 and the largest by 2050, according to the International Energy Agency's 2022 World Energy Outlook.



