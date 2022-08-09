Kovalski Named VP, Engineering at Ocean5

Stuart, Florida-based Ocean5 appointed Roger Kovalski as Vice President of Engineering. He was previously Senior Project Engineer & Yacht Designer, and began his career with OCEAN5 in early 2012.

Kovalski has been in the engineering and design profession for over 25 years, coming to the U.S/ from his native home in Brazil in 2001. He is fully conversant with the engineering needs of any project including the design of aluminum, steel or fiberglass boats and is proficient in all technical applications, techniques, and software pertinent to the design and production processes.

Roger has played a critical part in designing seakeeper gyro refits and has executed nearly 100 different installations on yachts as large as 165 feet. When it comes to new vessel design he applies this experience to optimize strength and performance while maintaining form, function and manufacturability. Refits include a broad portfolio stretching across most brands and models. As Vice President of Engineering Roger provides guidance and oversight to the design team in all areas of yacht design including design, calculations, custom machinery, tanks, drivelines, fiberglass and aluminum construction methods.