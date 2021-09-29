Kongsberg Digital to Supply Simulators to UAE's AASTS

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) said it has signed a contract to deliver a suite of multipurpose simulation solutions to the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Branch in Sharjah (AASTS), United Arab Emirates. The state-of-the-art simulators enable realistic training scenarios for different vessel types in various operations and weather conditions, and will be used in training and assessment of the academy’s students as well as crew from government and private organizations.

“When we signed the agreement to establish the Sharjah branch of the AASTS, which is a prominent educational institution affiliated with the League of Arab States, we pledged to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make this unit one of the best maritime academies worldwide,” said Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, AASTS president. “We also promised to make it a maritime house of expertise that can be utilized to advance research, development and training in the UAE in general. In return, we received unlimited support from His Highness to establish a unique architectural and educational icon that surpasses some of the most prestigious universities and maritime academies around the world with its facilities and equipment.”

AASTS will deploy KDI’s simulation technology in its Maritime Simulation Center to create multiple virtual navigation environments, from ocean passage-making to berthing and port operations. They will also use KDI simulators to train students in the navigation skills and techniques needed to operate vessels efficiently and competently, including training in traditional celestial navigation.

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, associate dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS, said, “Kongsberg Digital’s simulation systems create realistic scenarios with real people in different locations across the world, and can also be integrated with other simulation centers. This means that our virtual training will be on a par with field exercises, if not more realistic, especially with the addition of weather conditions and sailing environments that are difficult to access and conduct training in.”