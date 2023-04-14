Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian Port

Finnish crane manufacturer Konecranes reports it has recently secured an order to supply two Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes for Sihanoukville Autonomous Port (PAS), Cambodia’s only deepwater port. The cranes will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.

As the rate of cargo throughput continues to rise each year, Cambodian government-owned and -run PAS decided to add mobile harbor cranes to the port’s infrastructure to improve capacity and efficiency.

“Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes stood out as the right solution, offering fast operation for quick vessel turnover combined with impressive eco-efficiency. The electric drive system combined with an external power supply allows us to significantly lower on-site exhaust emissions while reducing operational costs,” said Ty Sakun, Deputy Director General of Technique, PAS.

“These two cranes represent a milestone for Konecranes in Cambodia, and we thank PAS as well as Ogawa Seiki Co., Ltd (OSC) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for facilitating the order. We look forward to building on this regional cargo handling milestone for many years to come,” said Holger Wagner, Regional Sales Manager, Port Solutions, Konecranes.