Konecranes to Supply 8 RTG Cranes for New Terminal in Colombia

Konecranes announced it has won eight rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes order for a new container terminal in Colombia.

The eight RTG cranes will be delivered to a new container terminal at Puerto Antioquia, Colombia, that will provide new export and import power for the regional economy of Antioquia and Colombia as a whole. The order was booked in August 2023.

The eight RTGs for Puerto Antioquia were ordered by Puerto Bahia Colombia de Uraba, whose key shareholder is the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. They are fully electric, powered by cable reels connected to the local grid.

“Konecranes’ Ecolifting effort in the form of these electric, cable reel RTGs is a good fit with the CMA CGM Group’s ambition to accelerate the decarbonization of port terminals on its path to reach Net Zero carbon by 2050 for all its operations,” said Neil Clegg, Sales Manager, Konecranes, Port Solutions. “The new RTGs will contribute to the successful launch of operations at the new Colombian container terminal.”