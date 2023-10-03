Subscribe
Search

Konecranes to Supply 8 RTG Cranes for New Terminal in Colombia

October 3, 2023

© Daniel / Adobe Stock
© Daniel / Adobe Stock

Konecranes announced it has won eight rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes order for a new container terminal in Colombia.

The eight RTG cranes will be delivered to a new container terminal at Puerto Antioquia, Colombia, that will provide new export and import power for the regional economy of Antioquia and Colombia as a whole. The order was booked in August 2023.

The eight RTGs for Puerto Antioquia were ordered by Puerto Bahia Colombia de Uraba, whose key shareholder is the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. They are fully electric, powered by cable reels connected to the local grid.

“Konecranes’ Ecolifting effort in the form of these electric, cable reel RTGs is a good fit with the CMA CGM Group’s ambition to accelerate the decarbonization of port terminals on its path to reach Net Zero carbon by 2050 for all its operations,” said Neil Clegg, Sales Manager, Konecranes, Port Solutions. “The new RTGs will contribute to the successful launch of operations at the new Colombian container terminal.”

Technology Ports South America Infrastructure Americas Containers & Breakbulk Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

© Christian / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Publishes Draft EIR for Proposed Turning...
(Source: Business Network for Offshore Wind, “Building a National Network of Offshore Wind Ports: A $36B Plan for Domestic Clean Energy Infrastructure”)

Big Money Needed to Develop US Offshore Wind Ports
(Photo: Kalmar)

Kalmar Acquires Electric Terminal Tractor Line from...
© Yaniv / Adobe Stock

Great Lakes Awarded USACE Dredging Work in Georgia

Port Houston Orders Five More Konecranes RTGs
(Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

USACE Awards Contract for Monongahela River Locks and Dam...

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

DP World Puts Cars in Containers

DP World Puts Cars in Containers

Freeport LNG Seeks to Restart More of Export Plant in Texas

Freeport LNG Seeks to Restart More of Export Plant in Texas

Cargill Faces Brazil Criminal Probe

Cargill Faces Brazil Criminal Probe

Major Port Hedland Navigation Project Completed

Major Port Hedland Navigation Project Completed

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News