Konecranes Delivers Diesel-electric RTGs to PSA Panama

Konecranes announced it has delivered three rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes to PSA Panama.

The RTG cranes will strengthen the terminal’s container handling equipment fleet, now comprising 12 RTGs and 12 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes which handle the terminal’s increasing container traffic.

The new RTGs are diesel-electric and equipped with Konecranes’ Diesel Fuel Saver technology and the Auto-Steering and Stack Collision Prevention smart features. TRUCONNECT remote monitoring is also included. The RTGs will stack containers up to five containers high and six container rows wide plus a truck lane.

This is the first order from PSA Panama for Konecranes.