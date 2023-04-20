Subscribe
Search

Konecranes Delivers Diesel-electric RTGs to PSA Panama

April 20, 2023

(Photo: Konecranes)
(Photo: Konecranes)

Konecranes announced it has delivered three rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes to PSA Panama.

The RTG cranes will strengthen the terminal’s container handling equipment fleet, now comprising 12 RTGs and 12 rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes which handle the terminal’s increasing container traffic.

The new RTGs are diesel-electric and equipped with Konecranes’ Diesel Fuel Saver technology and the Auto-Steering and Stack Collision Prevention smart features. TRUCONNECT remote monitoring is also included. The RTGs will stack containers up to five containers high and six container rows wide plus a truck lane.

This is the first order from PSA Panama for Konecranes.

Technology Ports South America Infrastructure Americas Cranes & Material Handling

Related Logistics News

(Photo: DP World)

New Rail Mounted Gantry Cranes Ordered for London Gateway
© helivideo / Adobe Stock

Big Investors Amp Up California's Port Truck-charging Plan
© Sebastian / Adobe Stock

Argentina Grains Inspectors Strike Halts Shipments at...
(Image: Konecranes)

Konecranes to Supply Mobile Harbor Cranes for Cambodian...
© Andrey Sharpilo / Adobe Stock

Biden Admin Greenlights LNG Exports from Alaska LNG...
(Photo: TopView, courtesy APM Terminals)

Rotterdam Container Terminal Set for €1 Billion Expansion


Trending Logistics News

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet
Technology
© vintagepix / Adobe Stock

Panama Canal Lowers Maximum Depth Limit Due to Drought
Infrastructure

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Port Communities are Plagued with Poor Air Quality: How Propane Can Help

Port Communities are Plagued with Poor Air Quality: How Propane Can Help

Video

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Logistics News

Tollerort Gets Eight New Hybrid Straddle Carriers

Tollerort Gets Eight New Hybrid Straddle Carriers

Alternative Maritime Power Solutions Key to Greener Ports

Alternative Maritime Power Solutions Key to Greener Ports

Konecranes Delivers Diesel-electric RTGs to PSA Panama

Konecranes Delivers Diesel-electric RTGs to PSA Panama

Port Communities are Plagued with Poor Air Quality: How Propane Can Help

Port Communities are Plagued with Poor Air Quality: How Propane Can Help

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News